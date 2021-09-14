Twist Bioscience starts shipping RNA reference controls for COVID-19 Delta Plus variants
Sep. 14, 2021 10:33 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST +1.8%) started shipping its synthetic RNA reference controls for the SARS-CoV-2 AY.1 and AY.2, more commonly known as Delta Plus variants.
- Positive synthetic controls are robust reference tools used to confirm the accuracy of an assay and in the case of COVID, help classify and characterize virus samples.
- “We continue to update our synthetic controls for the latest variants of concern and variants of interest, monitoring the viral evolution to ensure we offer the tools to develop accurate tests in a timely manner,” said Emily Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.
- Leproust further noted that “We now offer a total of 22 SARS-CoV-2 synthetic RNA controls in addition to 15 respiratory virus controls, to meet the needs of researchers globally.”