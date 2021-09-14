Matrix Service takes a 5% dip after FQ3 results disappoint
Sep. 14, 2021
- Matrix Service (MTRX -6.3%) FQ4 shows a 18% rise in revenue to $174.9M.
- 99.1M of project awards in the quarter resulting in backlog of $462.6M.
- Cash balance of $83.9M and no borrowings at June 30, 2021.
- Company settled a long-term dispute with a customer related to a crude terminal that was completed in 2018.
- “Fourth quarter revenue in all three segments increased over the third quarter, and the pace of awards has begun to accelerate in the new fiscal year. This acceleration of awards reflects the growing confidence of our customers and improvement in our end-markets. Small- to mid-size project award activity is increasing across all our segments, and we expect to benefit from increased investment across the clean energy markets including renewable fuels, battery storage, and hydrogen, along with pent up demand in our traditional energy and industrial markets. Importantly, we are well positioned to execute on these opportunities due to our strong financial position." said the President and CEO, John R. Hewitt.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses consensus by $0.37.
