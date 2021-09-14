BHP targets net-zero for suppliers and shippers, not for steelmaking customers

Sep. 14, 2021 11:22 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

large bowl of molten metal at a steel mill. Steel production.
lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

  • BHP (BHP -2.3%) sets targets to achieve net-zero emissions for its suppliers and shippers by 2050, but cites technical challenges in deciding not to extend the targets to downstream customers.
  • BHP says it will continue to partner with customers to accelerate the transition to carbon-neutral steelmaking and other downstream processes, but "recognizing the particular challenge of a net-zero pathway for customers' processing of our products, which is dependent on the development and downstream deployment of solutions and supportive policy, we cannot set a target."
  • The company says its Scope 3 emissions, which include procurement and shipping as well as end-user emissions, totaled 402M metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent in the fiscal year ended June 30, including 300M tons from steelmaking.
  • Scope 3 emissions represent 96% of BHP's total reported emissions, because it sells large amounts of iron ore and metallurgical coal for its customers to produce steel.
  • BHP has said it plans to clean up its portfolio by exiting thermal coal and increasing its exposure to "future-facing commodities" such as copper and nickel.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.