BHP targets net-zero for suppliers and shippers, not for steelmaking customers
Sep. 14, 2021 BHP Group Limited (BHP)
- BHP (BHP -2.3%) sets targets to achieve net-zero emissions for its suppliers and shippers by 2050, but cites technical challenges in deciding not to extend the targets to downstream customers.
- BHP says it will continue to partner with customers to accelerate the transition to carbon-neutral steelmaking and other downstream processes, but "recognizing the particular challenge of a net-zero pathway for customers' processing of our products, which is dependent on the development and downstream deployment of solutions and supportive policy, we cannot set a target."
- The company says its Scope 3 emissions, which include procurement and shipping as well as end-user emissions, totaled 402M metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent in the fiscal year ended June 30, including 300M tons from steelmaking.
- Scope 3 emissions represent 96% of BHP's total reported emissions, because it sells large amounts of iron ore and metallurgical coal for its customers to produce steel.
- BHP has said it plans to clean up its portfolio by exiting thermal coal and increasing its exposure to "future-facing commodities" such as copper and nickel.