Cablecos sink as Comcast warns on slow subscribers, park profits
Sep. 14, 2021 11:39 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)CHTR, DISH, ATUS, CABO, FYBRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Cable companies and TV distributors are sharply lower following commentary from Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) chief financial officer on subscriber additions lagging those in 2019.
- Comcast has tumbled 5.5%; Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is down 4% and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) down 3.9%. Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is -1.5%; Cable One/Sparklight (NYSE:CABO) -2.6%; Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is off 1.7%.
- Speaking at a conference this morning, Mike Cavanagh says that net adds of subscribers in the third quarter are running about 10% behind the comparable quarter two years ago.
- Meanwhile, he says the company's theme park profits are staying pressured due to essentially zero business from international visitors - traditionally high-margin guests.