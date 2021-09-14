Electric vehicle roundup: FuelCell and Li-Cycle soar, growing pains for Lucid, Toyota and Tesla oppose union favoritism

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line
Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Electric vehicle stocks on the move today include Fuelcell Energy (FCEL +19.7%) after its better-than-anticipated earnings report, along with sector peers Romeo Power (RMO +5.4%), Plug Power (PLUG +3.7%) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT +0.7%).
  • Li-Cycle (LICY +9.5%) is also sharply higher after a bullish Morgan Stanley call and Lion Electric Company (LEV +8.2%) is attracting some bids after CIBC called out the company's first-mover advantage.
  • EV startup stocks like Lucid Group (LCID -5.6%), Hyzon Motors (HYZN -5.1%), HyreCar (HYRE -4.2%) and Proterra (PTRA -2.6%) are lower on general concerns over their ability to carve out large market share.
  • Tesla (TSLA +0.6%) is right in the middle of the EV pack on the mixed day. The automaker has joined with Toyota Motor (TM +0.4%) to criticize a proposal by House Democrats to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4.5K tax incentive. Tesla and Toyota say the plan discriminates against the nearly half of American autoworkers who do not belong to a union. Ford (F -1.0%) and the UAW approve the proposed measure.
