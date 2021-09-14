Boeing delivered 22 airplanes in August, gross orders total 53 - CNBC
Sep. 14, 2021 11:52 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), EADSYEADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Boeing (BA -0.9%) delivered 22 airplanes to buyers in August, including 14 737 MAX jets, bringing the company's YTD deliveries to 206 aircraft, CNBC reports.
- Gross orders in August increased by 53 to 683 total aircraft for the full year, but the August number drops to 23 when accounting for cancellations and conversions; so far in 2021, Boeing has sold 280 aircraft.
- Through August, Boeing had delivered 169 of its 737 MAX jets since returning to service late last year following a nearly two-year ban.
- By comparison, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) delivered 40 jets in August to bring its YTD total to 384, while selling 269 planes this year, or 132 after cancellations.
- Boeing forecasts a $9T market for aerospace products and services over the next decade, up from expectations of $8.5T a year ago, according to its 2021 market outlook.