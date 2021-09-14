Fed may be cheering CPI today, but consumers aren't thrilled, BlackRock says
Sep. 14, 2021 1:03 PM ETProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT), TLT, SPYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor48 Comments
- August core consumer prices put inflation hawks on the back foot today, but couldn't dispel concerns about higher prices remaining longer than the Fed would like.
- The core CPI rose 0.1% last month, shy of the 0.3% rise expected, while the year-over-year rate dropped to 4%.
- Prices for used cars and trucks, which had been soaring, fell 1.5%. Other drags included airline fares, down 9.1%, hotels, down 3.3%, and auto insurance, off 2.8%.
- The bond market reaction indicates a lean towards the transitory camp, with the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) down but off its lows. But the broader stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is also down as reflation plays retreat without a corresponding rise in growth stocks.
- While there are "historic" input shortages, runaway price increases like the 1970s are unlikely, even though those increases are dulling potential near-term growth, Rick Rieder, CIO of global fixed income at BlackRock, writes.
- Despite "the unlikely return of runaway inflation that does not imply that there aren’t risks to inflation running a bit too hot for a bit too long," Rieder says.
- The "core CPI has already overshot its pre-COVID trend and still many economists are forecasting the highest levels of inflation in a decade, after having seen disinflation for years," he adds.
- "The Federal Reserve may be declaring victory on its inflation mandate as a result of these recent price gains, but the U.S. consumer would appear to be less than thrilled about such 'success,'" Rieder says. "Supply shocks and rapid prices increases in housing, automobiles and in some regions of the household goods sector have contributed to a drop in consumer sentiment to 11-year lows. Further, some measures of forward inflation expectations are vaulting to their highest levels in a decade."
- "We’re particularly concerned about the possibility of more housing/shelter inflation that could come at a time when many lower-to-middle-income households are still struggling with employment challenges and rising prices in other areas as well," he says. "Specifically, when we look at the flow through from home price appreciation to the CPI shelter component, we can see that the latter tends to lag the former by roughly 12 to 15 months. As home prices continue to accelerate, this suggests to us that there’s more shelter inflation still to come." (See chart below.)
- Yesterday, 3M's CFO warned that inflation would hit its Q3 outlook.