Hot Stocks: INTU buys Mailchimp; CMCSA warns; AVO earnings miss; BLU clinical data; JAMF selling convertible notes
Sep. 14, 2021 12:50 PM ETINTU, CMCSA, AVO, JAMF, BLUBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- A $12B merger highlighted Tuesday's midday trading, as Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a deal to buy Mailchimp.
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) represented another high-profile name making headlines. The stock dipped after the company's CFO tempered expectations for subscriber additions.
- Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) also lost ground during intraday action, with a disappointing earnings report sparking a double-digit percentage decline. Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) dropped as well, dragged down by a plan to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in convertible notes.
- On the positive side of the ledger, BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) jumped more than 20% after the release of positive clinical trial data.
Gainers
- Intuit (INTU) announced a deal to acquire email marketing platform Mailchimp -- a move meant to speed an expansion beyond its core tax preparation software business towards becoming a hub for small business services. The purchase price for the deal equates to $12B in cash and stock.
- Bolstered by news of the acquisition, INTU climbed more than 2% in intraday action.
- BELLUS Health (BLU) posted a dramatic rise in midday action. Shares soared about 21% on strong clinical trial results.
- The company released interim findings from an ongoing phase 2b trial of its BLU-5937 product in patients with refractory chronic cough. BLU characterized the results as "encouraging" and said it would accelerate its plans for a phase 3 test of the experimental treatment.
Decliners
- Speaking at a conference, Comcast (CMCSA) CFO Mike Cavanagh said the company's subscriber additions were behind the rate seen in 2019. He revealed that the number of net adds in Q3 had fallen about 10% behind the mark seen in the pre-pandemic year.
- Worries about slowing growth sparked a nearly 6% decline in CMCSA during midday trading.
- Mission Produce (AVO) represented another notable decliner during intraday action. The stock suffered a 12% slide after the firm announced a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations.
- The list of midday losers also included Jamf (JAMF). The company announced a plan to offer $325M in convertible notes. Fear of eventual dilution prompted a nearly 8% retreat in the company's stock.
