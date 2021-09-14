Hot Stocks: INTU buys Mailchimp; CMCSA warns; AVO earnings miss; BLU clinical data; JAMF selling convertible notes

  • A $12B merger highlighted Tuesday's midday trading, as Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a deal to buy Mailchimp.
  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) represented another high-profile name making headlines. The stock dipped after the company's CFO tempered expectations for subscriber additions.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) also lost ground during intraday action, with a disappointing earnings report sparking a double-digit percentage decline. Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) dropped as well, dragged down by a plan to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in convertible notes.
  • On the positive side of the ledger, BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) jumped more than 20% after the release of positive clinical trial data.

Gainers

  • Intuit (INTU) announced a deal to acquire email marketing platform Mailchimp -- a move meant to speed an expansion beyond its core tax preparation software business towards becoming a hub for small business services. The purchase price for the deal equates to $12B in cash and stock.
  • Bolstered by news of the acquisition, INTU climbed more than 2% in intraday action.
  • BELLUS Health (BLU) posted a dramatic rise in midday action. Shares soared about 21% on strong clinical trial results.
  • The company released interim findings from an ongoing phase 2b trial of its BLU-5937 product in patients with refractory chronic cough. BLU characterized the results as "encouraging" and said it would accelerate its plans for a phase 3 test of the experimental treatment.

Decliners

