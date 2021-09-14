Teck Resources exploring options for $8B met coal unit - Bloomberg
Sep. 14, 2021 12:54 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Teck Resources (TECK +2.9%) spikes higher, erasing an earlier loss, following a Bloomberg report that it is considering a sale or spinoff of its metallurgical coal business that could value the unit at as much as $8B.
- Teck reportedly is working with an advisor to weigh options for the unit, but deliberations are said to be at an early stage.
- The company produced more than 21M metric tons of steelmaking coal last year, with the business accounting for 35% of FY 2020 gross profit before depreciation and amortization.
- Top commodity producers are responding to investor pressure to cut back on fossil fuels; for example, BHP is looking to exit some of its coal operations and last month agreed to sell its oil and gas assets.