Teck Resources exploring options for $8B met coal unit - Bloomberg

Sep. 14, 2021 12:54 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments

Train loaded with export black coal rounding a curve
BeyondImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teck Resources (TECK +2.9%) spikes higher, erasing an earlier loss, following a Bloomberg report that it is considering a sale or spinoff of its metallurgical coal business that could value the unit at as much as $8B.
  • Teck reportedly is working with an advisor to weigh options for the unit, but deliberations are said to be at an early stage.
  • The company produced more than 21M metric tons of steelmaking coal last year, with the business accounting for 35% of FY 2020 gross profit before depreciation and amortization.
  • Top commodity producers are responding to investor pressure to cut back on fossil fuels; for example, BHP is looking to exit some of its coal operations and last month agreed to sell its oil and gas assets.
