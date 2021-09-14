Frequency Electronics down after supply chain issues impact Q1 results
Sep. 14, 2021 12:57 PM ETFrequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Frequency Electronics (FEIM -9.6%) reports revenue of $13M for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021.
- By segment, Revenue from satellite payloads, $6.7M (+1.4% Y/Y) representing 52% of consolidated revenue; Non-Space U.S. Government/DOD customers $5.5M (+2.9% Y/Y) representing 42% of revenue; and revenue from other commercial and industrial sales was $724K.
- Operating loss of $1.7M compared to the loss of $337K in 1Q21.
- "Underlying financial trends were stable this quarter and while unusual legal expenses impacted income and cash generation, the bulk of these expenses are now behind us. The COVID pandemic also impacted us in the quarter, due mostly to supply chain issues and customer delays in processing new contracts," says FEI CEO Stan Sloane.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
- Net cash used in operations was $828K compared to $62K in 1Q21.
- Backlog at July 31, 2021 was $37M compared to $40M a year ago.
- Earlier, Frequency Electronics reports Q1 results