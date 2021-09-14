IZEA exceeds 115% Y/Y growth in Q3 Managed Services Bookings
Sep. 14, 2021 1:03 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has topped 115% Y/Y growth in Q3 Managed Services Bookings to date.
- The company is witnessing a strong sales momentum for its influencer marketing services and has secured multiple contracts from both new and existing clients.
- Managed Services Bookings for Q321 are currently $8.5M, compared with $4.0M in 2020, while count of new managed services customers signed in the quarter has more than doubled compared to Q320.
- This marks IZEA’s third consecutive quarter of triple digit growth for Managed Services Bookings and also represents the best Q3 in company history.
- IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy said, "We continue to see strong sales momentum for IZEA’s influencer marketing services. We are signing up more new customers – and those new customers are spending more per customer on average as compared to the same quarter last year. The count of new customers signed in the third quarter of 2021 thus far has more than doubled from the same quarter last year, and the dollars booked from new customers has more than tripled."
- Murphy added, "At the same time, many of IZEA’s existing customers have expanded their influencer marketing programs this year. Bookings from existing customers are $5.2 million so far in Q3, and make up about 62% of total bookings within the quarter. This is a healthy balance of expansion within current customer relationships while aggressively adding new accounts with room for future growth."
- Previously (Aug 27): IZEA reported record managed services bookings in FY21 YTD
