CME upgraded by Atlantic Equities to Overweight
Sep. 14, 2021 CME Group Inc. (CME)
- CME Group (CME -0.5%) was upgraded by Atlantic Equities to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $230.
- Analyst Simon Clinch noted that while August volumes were mixed for CME as well as for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.4%) and Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.7%) and were "particularly disappointing at CME" relative to his more bullish expectations, he finds the risk/reward more attractive following underperformance in the share price that has resulted in relative valuation returning to historic median levels.
- The global derivatives exchange CME's average daily volume (ADV) in August rose to 17.5M contracts, compared to 17.1M in July 2021. Y/Y it rose 7%.
- Meanwhile, Intercontinental Exchange's August total ADV rose 12% Y/Y and Nasdaq's U.S. equity options volume rose to 247M contracts, from 243M in July.Image shows CME, ICE and Nasdaq's 3-month stock performance.
- The analyst further noted that among the U.S. exchange trio, he reiterates Intercontinental Exchange at Overweight and as his Top Pick and also keeps an Overweight rating on Nasdaq. In anticipation of higher Treasury yields and inflationary expectations, he continues to view CME's "earnings power in a favorable light,"
- CME Q2 earnings had beaten consensus estimates as trading volume increased along with a recovering economy and the company introduced new products like a suite of micro-sized contracts.
- CME Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy had said: "Looking ahead, we will continue to support our clients' evolving trading needs through additional product innovation and the upcoming launch of our joint venture company to provide post-trade services for OTC markets."