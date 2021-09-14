aTyr reaches a historic high after success in lung cancer study; Roth raises price target
Sep. 14, 2021 1:08 PM ETaTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- After recording its biggest one-day gain on Monday in reaction to promising data from a lung disease trial for lead asset ATYR1923, aTyr Pharma (LIFE +8.5%) is continuing the momentum to reach the highest level since Oct. 2018, while Roth Capital lifted its price target.
- The analyst Zegbeh Jallah notes that the study, which evaluated ATYR1923 in pulmonary sarcoidosis, “exceeded expectations.”
- According to the analyst, the results validate the potential of ATYR1923 not only in pulmonary sarcoidosis but also in other interstitial lung diseases (ILD), which indicate a “blockbuster opportunity.”
- Maintaining the buy rating, Jallah raised aTyr (NASDAQ:LIFE) price target to $21 from $20 to imply a premium of ~129.5% to the last close.
Before yesterday’s announcement, aTyr (LIFE) had outperformed the broader market over the 12 month period as the graph indicates below.
- Pulmonary sarcoidosis is a major form of ILD, a term used to describe a large group of diseases that lead to scarring (fibrosis) of the lung.
- On company expectations for ATYR1923 in ILD, Sanjay S. Shukla, CEO of aTyr (LIFE), said in August: “We believe ATYR1923 could potentially offer an alternative to current treatments such as steroids with improved efficacy and fewer side effects.”