Crocs reaches record high, revenue expected to be over $5B by 2026
Sep. 14, 2021 Crocs, Inc. (CROX)
- Crocs (CROX +11.7%) shares jump to a record high as the footwear retailer holds its investor day and projects revenue of over $5B by 2026. Consensus revenue estimates are $2.27B for 2021 and $2.48B for 2022.
- Executives expect 26% adjusted operating margin over the long term. Operating margins expanded to 30.5% during the second quarter but are expected to normalize to between 24% and 26% during the current quarter.
- Future investments will be focused on digital growth, development in Asia, marketing, and capital expenditures.
- The retailer sets a new accelerated buyback goal of $500M by year-end. The company repurchased $300M of shares during Q2 2021.
- Crocs is also using a new lower-carbon material in its clogs as part of its sustainability push to become a net zero carbon company by 2030.