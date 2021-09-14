Crocs reaches record high, revenue expected to be over $5B by 2026

Green Garden Clogs On A Blue Table
clovercity/iStock via Getty Images

  • Crocs (CROX +11.7%) shares jump to a record high as the footwear retailer holds its investor day and projects revenue of over $5B by 2026. Consensus revenue estimates are $2.27B for 2021 and $2.48B for 2022.
  • Executives expect 26% adjusted operating margin over the long term. Operating margins expanded to 30.5% during the second quarter but are expected to normalize to between 24% and 26% during the current quarter.
  • Future investments will be focused on digital growth, development in Asia, marketing, and capital expenditures.
  • The retailer sets a new accelerated buyback goal of $500M by year-end. The company repurchased $300M of shares during Q2 2021.
  • Crocs is also using a new lower-carbon material in its clogs as part of its sustainability push to become a net zero carbon company by 2030.
