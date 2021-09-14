SEC's Gary Gensler addresses risks to markets - climate, virus, money markets
Sep. 14, 2021 1:11 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Security and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler made the case for increased climate-related disclosures at his appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
- "Investors increasingly want to know about the climate risks of the companies they own, and I think by bringing consistent, comparable information and standards into this that the companies themselves will benefit" in that it will help them "compete efficiently in the capital markets by presenting standards around their management of climate risks. That helps investors make decisions and companies raise money," he said.
- Other risks touched on include commercial real estate area, reach for yield, transition from LIBOR, and Treasury markets present some systemic risks. For risks on money market firms and Treasury markets, he's hoping "to create more resilience through central clearing in that market and also bringing principal trading firms — the high frequency trading firms — into that remit," he said.
- Similar to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's oft-repeated phrase that the path of the U.S. economy will depend on the course of the coronavirus, Gensler sees the virus as still a big risk to markets.
- "The biggest risk is the health care risk itself and the health care risk and how that's managed as a nation, and the economic risk associated are probably the biggest risk," Gensler said.
- Other topics discussed were standards regarding Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges and the need to regulate cryptocurrencies.