Options ETF is launched to protect against equity selloffs

Stock market chart
G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

  • Simplify Asset Management has launched the Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA), which aims to provide market participants with a solution for hedging diversified portfolios against sharp equity market selloffs.
  • CYA is layered with an innovative option strategy constructed to deal with various market dislocations that can deliver a path to dependency.
  • The idea behind the ETF is to maximize the topside moves yet hedge against the unforeseen downside skids. CYA has an expense ratio of 0.75% and invests between 10% and 15% annually in an options strategy.
  • Paul Kim, CEO of Simplify ETFs, stated: "The larger the market moves to the downside, the larger the potential benefits from the CYA approach may be."
  • He continued with: "That's why our options overlay is referred to as 'convex,' as there is a strong distinction between this approach and more linear equity hedging strategies."
  • See the complete fact sheet for CYA.
  • In other ETF news, Spot gold ETFs erase early losses, and U.S. dollar bull ETFs slide to the downside after August Consumer Price Index data came in lower than expected.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.