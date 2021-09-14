Options ETF is launched to protect against equity selloffs
Sep. 14, 2021 3:49 PM ETSimplify Exchange Traded Funds - Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Simplify Asset Management has launched the Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA), which aims to provide market participants with a solution for hedging diversified portfolios against sharp equity market selloffs.
- CYA is layered with an innovative option strategy constructed to deal with various market dislocations that can deliver a path to dependency.
- The idea behind the ETF is to maximize the topside moves yet hedge against the unforeseen downside skids. CYA has an expense ratio of 0.75% and invests between 10% and 15% annually in an options strategy.
- Paul Kim, CEO of Simplify ETFs, stated: "The larger the market moves to the downside, the larger the potential benefits from the CYA approach may be."
- He continued with: "That's why our options overlay is referred to as 'convex,' as there is a strong distinction between this approach and more linear equity hedging strategies."
- See the complete fact sheet for CYA.
- In other ETF news, Spot gold ETFs erase early losses, and U.S. dollar bull ETFs slide to the downside after August Consumer Price Index data came in lower than expected.