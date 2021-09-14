BELLUS gains continue for second day following chronic cough data results
Sep. 14, 2021 1:15 PM ETBELLUS Health Inc. (BLU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of BELLUS Health (BLU +10.9%) are on the rise for a second day following yesterday's positive phase 2b results of BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough.
- CEO Roberto Bellini said he believes the interim analysis on the data will planning for the phase 3 program to accelerate.
- Year-to-date, the company's shares are up more than 56%.
- BLU-5937 is also in phase 2 for chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis.
- In its Q2 2021 earnings results last month, BELLUS missed on EPS.