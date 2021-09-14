BP names former RWE Renewables CEO to head low-carbon operations
Sep. 14, 2021
- BP (BP -0.9%) hires former RWE Renewables head Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath to lead its low-carbon business, replacing longtime BP executive Dev Sanyal, who is leaving the company to join a privately held refining company.
- In hiring Dotzenrath, who will join BP in March 2021, the company says it is tapping an executive with strong credentials in the wind industry, as RWE Renewables is the world's second largest offshore wind player.
- Given Dotzenrath's "renewable energy track record and no oil and gas experience, BP confirms its ambitions in renewable energy while showing that it sees a smaller role in the natural gas part of the business going forward," Jefferies analysts write, which "could be premature as we expect demand for natural gas, LNG in particular, to continue to grow."
