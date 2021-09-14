BP names former RWE Renewables CEO to head low-carbon operations

Sep. 14, 2021 10:14 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

BP Filling Station Signage
Oli Scarff/Getty Images News

  • BP (BP -0.9%) hires former RWE Renewables head Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath to lead its low-carbon business, replacing longtime BP executive Dev Sanyal, who is leaving the company to join a privately held refining company.
  • In hiring Dotzenrath, who will join BP in March 2021, the company says it is tapping an executive with strong credentials in the wind industry, as RWE Renewables is the world's second largest offshore wind player.
  • Given Dotzenrath's "renewable energy track record and no oil and gas experience, BP confirms its ambitions in renewable energy while showing that it sees a smaller role in the natural gas part of the business going forward," Jefferies analysts write, which "could be premature as we expect demand for natural gas, LNG in particular, to continue to grow."
  • BP shares are "competitively valued" at historically high forward free cash flow yield of 17% and low forward P/E of 6.4x, Orange Ranger writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.