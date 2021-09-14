Roche thinks COVID-19 could become seasonal with up to 500 million new cases a year
Sep. 14, 2021 2:04 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFPFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) says that the COVID-19 pandemic could reach seasonal and endemic status with 200 million to 500 million new infections per year, echoing similar remarks made by health experts and vaccine makers.
- The Swiss pharma giant held its Pharma Day event on Tuesday. Speaking to analysts, Barry Clinch, Roche’s global head of infectious disease clinical development, warned the disease probably will not become another “common cold.”
- Coronavirus will “become easier to manage over time,” but it will “still need management,” Bloomberg quoted Clinch as saying.
- A pessimistic scenario where the virus is subject to constant mutations making the disease unpredictable, is less likely as is an optimistic situation where cases fall, according to him.
- In August, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, predicted that COVID-19 could reach endemic status like seasonal flu in the U.S. and European countries after the current surge of cases.
- COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) expect the demand for COVID-19 vaccines will follow a pattern similar to seasonal flu shots.
- Meanwhile, at the Pharma Day event, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) declined to comment on whether it would seek accelerated approval for its experimental Alzheimer’s therapy gantenerumab.
- In July, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) CEO Severin Schwan said that the company was in talks with the FDA for gantenerumab as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.