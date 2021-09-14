Exelon upped at Mizuho after keeping Illinois nuclear plants open
Sep. 14, 2021 2:55 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Exelon (EXC -0.3%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $53 price target, up from $47.50, at Mizuho, which cites further strengthening in forward commodity power markets and an improving regulatory outlook for ComEd.
- The apparent adoption of the energy bill in Illinois should provide Exelon with ~$140M in annual subsidies for its nuclear fleet and provide a positive path forward once formula rates expire in December 2023, Mizuho's Paul Fremont writes.
- The analyst also notes the possibility of an improved return on equity from part of the Illinois bill that would allow Exelon unit Commonwealth Edison to file a four-year rate plan.
- The Illinois Senate yesterday passed a $700M bailout bill after the state House and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker struck a deal last week.