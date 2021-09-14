Starbucks workers in Buffalo petition for union vote
Sep. 14, 2021 3:18 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: SA News Team21 Comments
- Starbucks wants all 450 employees at its 20 Buffalo, NY stores to vote on unionizing after baristas at three cafes in the city, under the name Starbucks Workers United, filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in an attempt to organize. Starbucks currently has no unions at any of its company stores.
- “We believe this will make this process fair and respectful for every partner in Buffalo. It will ensure that all of you are afforded the voting rights, and the voice that you deserve in this process,” wrote Allyson Peck, the Northeast regional vice president at Starbucks. The company told employees that it would be in their best interests to vote against a union given the current benefits they receive.
- Workers have complained about worsening conditions and staffing issues during the pandemic. Starbucks Workers United said that opening up the vote to all Buffalo employees is an attempt by Starbucks to complicate and delay the vote. High turnover at fast food restaurants make it difficult to form unions and prolonging votes is a common tactic used successfully by major corporations including Amazon.
- The two sides have until Sept 22 to make a decision or the NLRB will hold a hearing.
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer showed his support for the unionizers, posting a picture on twitter Monday.
- Read a Seeking Alpha contributor's evaluation of Starbucks given its lofty valuation and potential upsides in China.