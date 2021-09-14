Bentley Systems unit acquires mining software company Minalytix
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) said its Seequent business unit acquired Canadian software company Minalytix, the developer of MX Deposit.
- The acquisition bolsters Seequent’s cloud capabilities and solutions for mining, including greenfield exploration, resource development, and mining production.
- Prior to the transaction, Seequent held a minority shareholding in Minalytix, and its partnership included exclusive global rights to sell MX Deposit.
- The company said Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Imago solutions with MX Deposit, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders.
- "Drill and sample data are the lifeblood for mining companies when exploring, and MX Deposit naturally aligns with our mining and exploration portfolio, including newly acquired geoscientific imagery platform Imago. We have already done a great job of integrating the software and now we are excited to integrate the team,” said Seequent CEO Graham Grant.