Activision Blizzard names new HR chief, top revenue officer
Sep. 14, 2021 4:17 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Activision Blizzard has made two additions to senior leadership, notably a new chief people officer amid the company's burgeoning HR controversy.
- It's added Sandeep Dube to become chief commercial officer. He'll oversee the global sales and go-to-market teams, and take responsibility for developing and implementing commercial strategy and delivering on revenue growth.
- He last worked leading revenue management, product strategy and commercial delivery at Delta Air Lines.
- And the company has hired Julie Hodges as chief people officer. She comes from a senior VP position in human resources at Walt Disney.
- She will be given responsibility for all aspects of HR, including diversity, equity and inclusion, talent acquisition, employee experience, learning and development, compensation and benefits and workforce planning.
- “I can’t think of a better person to join our team and help lead our ongoing commitment to an inclusive workplace,” says CEO Bobby Kotick.
- The latest news on the company's workforce problems is a federal labor complaint coming from the Communications Workers of America.
- And that all follows on California's lawsuit against Activision Blizzard that said the company had a "toxic" culture harboring sexual harassment, retaliation and pay discrimination.
- Workers responded to the suit (and the company's own response) by planning a walkout.
- After hours: ATVI +0.6%.