Zimmer Biomet gains after naming the spinoff as ZimVie
Sep. 14, 2021 4:17 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zimmer Biomet (ZBH +4.7%) gained the most since November 2020 after the company announced “ZimVie” as the name for the planned spin-off company for the Spine and Dental businesses.
- MedTech company also made several appointments to the “ZimVie” leadership team, including Richard J. Heppenstall as its CFO.
- Mr. Heppenstall joins the newly formed company after a stint as CFO of Breg, Inc., a manufacturer of medical equipment including orthopedic braces.
- The spinoff first announced by Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in February remains on track for completion in mid-2022, the company said in a statement.
- "Rich is joining ZimVie at an instrumental time for the company, as we continue to shape our operating model and business plans in preparation for the planned spin-off," CEO of ZimVie Vafa Jamali.
