Zimmer Biomet gains after naming the spinoff as ZimVie

Sep. 14, 2021 4:17 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Zimmer Biomet office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zimmer Biomet (ZBH +4.7%) gained the most since November 2020 after the company announced “ZimVie” as the name for the planned spin-off company for the Spine and Dental businesses.
  • MedTech company also made several appointments to the “ZimVie” leadership team, including Richard J. Heppenstall as its CFO.
  • Mr. Heppenstall joins the newly formed company after a stint as CFO of Breg, Inc., a manufacturer of medical equipment including orthopedic braces.
  • The spinoff first announced by Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in February remains on track for completion in mid-2022, the company said in a statement.
  • "Rich is joining ZimVie at an instrumental time for the company, as we continue to shape our operating model and business plans in preparation for the planned spin-off," CEO of ZimVie Vafa Jamali.
  • Read: In August, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) was replaced by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in Cit’s Focus List.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.