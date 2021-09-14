AAR inks exclusive distribution deal with Arkwin Industries

Sep. 14, 2021

  • Aviation services provider AAR (NYSE:AIR) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries.
  • Arkwin Industries manufactures hydraulic and fuel system components for civil and military fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, spacecraft, turbine engines, and other special applications.
  • As part of the agreement, AAR will serve as an aftermarket partner for Arkwin's commercial aviation business. The agreement covers Arkwin’s broad line of engine actuation and commercial aviation products for the commercial aviation aftermarket.
  • Commenting on the deal, Eric Young, AAR Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions, said, "This agreement provides meaningful growth to AAR’s OEM Solutions business and the CFM56, CF34, and CF6 products complement our existing engine offering."
  • The agreement is effective as of October 1, 2021.
