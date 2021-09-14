New Residential Investment prices 17M shares in preferred stock offering

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.
designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) priced an opportunistic underwritten public offering of 17M shares of its 7% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference of $25/share for gross proceeds of ~$425M.
  • Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 2.55M shares.
  • The company plans to apply to list the Preferred Stock on the NYSE under the symbol, "NRZ PR D".
  • Offer expected to close on Sep.17.
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
