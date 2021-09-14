Caesars Entertainment is set up for huge gains - Wells Fargo

Sep. 14, 2021 4:28 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

The Forum shops in Las Vegas.
USA-TARO/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo starts off coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) with an Overweight rating in a note published after the market close.
  • Analyst Daniel Politzer's bull points on Caesars: "(1) CZR’s sports betting/iGaming business is worth $42 per share, with all the key pieces to quickly gain market share, and we have confidence in CZR management forging a path to industry leading EBITDA; (2) with its large Las Vegas Strip footprint, CZR is poised to capitalize on robust leisure/discretionary spend and the eventual return of group/convention business; and (3) we forecast ~$10/share of free cash flow in 2023, with CZR’s balance sheet improving along the way via organic cash flow and asset sales."
  • Looking even further ahead, Wells sees a path to +$160 per share for CZR, reflecting $100 for the core business and up to ~$60 for Caesars Digital.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $137 on Caesars Entertainment (CZR), which is about 50% higher than the 200-day moving average for shares.
