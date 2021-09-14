China to auction off nearly 7.4M barrels of crude from state reserves

Sep. 14, 2021 1:05 PM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

The petrol station of PetroChina
yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PetroChina (PTR +1.4%) trades higher after China's state reserves administration said it would auction 7.38M barrels of crude oil later this month, in the first batch of sales in a rare release of Chinese strategic inventories.
  • The barrels are required to be used as feedstock for petrochemical production, and can be used only for the buyer's own consumption, S&P Global Platts reports.
  • The government said last week it would release batches of crude reserves to the market to help stabilize prices.
  • PetroChina recently said it would target for oil, gas and green energy to each account for a third of its portfolio by 2035.
