Hong Kong down nearly 1%; China's August Retail sales miss expectations
Sep. 15, 2021 1:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan -0.42%.
- China +0.31%. China Retail sales grew 2.5% Y/Y, but recorded a huge miss when compared to expectations of 7.0% increase, prior 8.5%.
- Retail sales were disappointing as the country dealt with the worst outbreak of Covid-19.
- Industrial Production in August rose 5.3% Y/Y vs. estimate of 5.8% and July's reading of 6.4%.
- Fixed asset investment for the first eight months of the year rose 8.9% Y/Y.
- Hong Kong -0.95%. Shares edge lower dragged down by casino stocks amid fears over tighter regulations as Macao kicked off a public gaming consultation.
- Australia -0.18%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dropped 292.06 points to 34,577.57, S&P 500 declined 0.57% to 4,443.05 and Nasdaq shed 0.45% to 15,037.76.
- Oil prices gained, with U.S. crude up 0.51% to $70.82/barrel and Brent crude rising 0.46% to $73.94/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.23%; S&P 500 +0.21%; Nasdaq +0.18%.