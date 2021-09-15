Dada Group's JDDJ platform entered into partnership with Perfect Diary to roll out one-hour delivery

  • Dada (NASDAQ:DADA) announced that its on-demand retail platform JD Daojia (JDDJ) and Perfect Diary, a color cosmetics brand in China under Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG), have entered into a partnership to promote the digital transformation of physical stores and provide Chinese consumers with one-hour shopping services of Chinese brand cosmetics products.
  • Under the partnership, both parties collaborate in product management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfillment optimization with an omni-channel retail solution.
  • Based on Dada's partnership with JD, these Perfect Diary stores will be available on JD.com, the three parties jointly strengthen Perfect Diary's omni-channel strategy and create an innovative model of on-demand retail for cosmetics brands.
  • As of now, more than 160 Perfect Diary stores have launched on JDDJ, covering hundreds of counties and cities in China.
