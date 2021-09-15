New Senior Investment Group stockholders approves merger with Ventas
Sep. 15, 2021 6:14 AM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR), SNRREIT.INDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR) stockholders have approved the previously announced merger pursuant to which New Senior will merge with and into a subsidiary of Ventas (NYSE:VTR).
- Approximately 99.8% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the adoption of New Senior’s merger agreement with Ventas.
- “We are excited about our progress toward completing the transaction that enables Ventas to capture the powerful senior housing upside at a cyclical inflection point and complements our high quality diversified portfolio benefitting from demographic demand,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.
- As per the merger agreement, New Senior stockholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas common stock for each share they own.
- The merger is expected to close on September 21, 2021.