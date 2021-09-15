Solar Integrated Roofing reports Q2 preliminary sales of $25M
Sep. 15, 2021 6:31 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) announced preliminary record sales of $25M for 2Q22 and reaffirmed FY2022 revenues to grow at least $100M.
- CEO comment, "Looking ahead, we are continuing to focus on our corporate streamlining program to decrease costs and further realize cost synergies across our family of companies. Given our record sales growth, we believe we can achieve profitability this fiscal year. Our results, in combination with our share buyback program, are increasing our capital markets momentum towards audit completion and filing an application to become listed on the OTC Market's OTCQB® Venture Market in the near-term, with the goal of uplisting to the Nasdaq thereafter."