Theravance Bio's ampreloxetine misses primary endpoint in late-stage orthostatic hypotension study
Sep. 15, 2021 6:48 AM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announces top-line results from a Phase 3 study assessing the safety and efficacy of ampreloxetine compared to placebo for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH).
- The study did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Shares down 38.3% premarket at $4.96.
- The majority of treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate in severity. Serious adverse events occurred in two patients on placebo and four on ampreloxetine and none were considered related to the study drug; no deaths were reported.
- There was no signal for supine hypertension.
- nOH is a rare disorder defined as a sustained orthostatic fall in blood pressure within three minutes of standing. nOH results in a range of symptoms including dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, blurry vision, weakness, trouble concentrating, and head and neck pain.
- Earlier, the company announced cost reduction plans to focus on respiratory disease portfolio.