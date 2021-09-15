Nikola rallies after German plant unveiled to the public
Sep. 15, 2021 7:15 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor42 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) unveils to the public its manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany that it is operating with joint venture partner IVECO.
- The facility is expected to be ready to start producing the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty truck by the end of the year. The first Nikola Tre models produced in Ulm will be delivered to select customers in the United States in 2022. The subsequent model will enter production in Ulm by the end of 2023.
- The production line is currently anticipated to be capable of manufacturing approximately 1,000 units per shift per year and is expected to undergo progressive ramp-up in the following years.
- "This is yet another important milestone for Nikola as we execute on our strategy and vision to be a global leader in zero-emissions transportation solutions," says Nikola CEO Mark Russell.
- Shares of Nikola are up 3.63% in premarket trading to $10.27 vs. the 52-week trading range of $9.02 to $37.65.