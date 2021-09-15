Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency, charge-off rates tick up in August

Sep. 15, 2021 7:19 AM ETSYFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Blue tinted image of credit card on laptop
kyoshino/E+ via Getty Images

  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) credit card delinquency rate of 2.3% in August edges up from 2.1% in July and is down from 2.6% in August 2020.
  • Adjusted net charge-off rate of 2.4% increases from 2.2% in July and is still down from 4.3% in August 2020.
  • For the month, average loan receivables, including held for sale, increased to $78.6B from $78.3B in July and from $77.9B in August 2020.
