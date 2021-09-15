Lilly to supply 388K doses of etesevimab to U.S. for COVID-19
Sep. 15, 2021 7:24 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)ASPRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces an additional purchase by the U.S. government for its neutralizing antibody therapies authorized for emergency use as a treatment for COVID-19.
- As part of the agreement, Lilly will supply 388,000 doses of etesevimab to complement doses of bamlanivimab previously purchased by U.S., with approx. 200,000 doses expected to ship Q3 2021 and remaining in Q4.
- This transaction is expected to generate ~$330M in revenue in H2 2021.
- Pseudovirus and authentic virus studies demonstrate that bamlanivimab and etesevimab together retained neutralization activity against the Alpha and Delta variants.
- Recently, U.S. resumed distribution of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail.