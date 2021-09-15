Benefitfocus enters purchase agreements with certain convertible noteholders

Sep. 15, 2021 7:32 AM ETBenefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) has entered into privately negotiated purchase agreements with certain holders of its 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023.
  • Under the agreement, BNFT has agreed to repurchase ~$100.2M in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2023 notes for ~$98.2M in cash, representing ~45% of the outstanding principal amount, with ~$121.1M in aggregate principal amount remaining outstanding following the repurchase.
  • Post the repurchase, the company's annual interest payments will be reduced by ~$1.25M.
  • The repurchases of the 2023 notes are expected to close on September 20, 2021.
