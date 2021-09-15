KKR and Cornerstone form JV for healthcare real estate investment, acquires five self-storage properties
Sep. 15, 2021 7:32 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquired five self-storage properties for total purchase price of ~$92M; properties were acquired in separate transactions with two different sellers through the company's Americas opportunistic equity real estate strategy.
- "We continue to believe that the self-storage sector is experiencing strong demand tailwinds and represents an asset class with attractive long-term fundamentals and resiliency through cycles. We are focused on continued expansion of our self-storage footprint through 2021 and into 2022," Director in the Real Estate group Ben Brudney commented.
- Separately, KKR and full-service healthcare real estate investment, development and management firm, Cornerstone Companies entered into a JV to acquire and develop a portfolio of diversified healthcare properties across U.S.
- Both the companies have seeded the portfolio with the recapitalization of 25 healthcare properties (medical office buildings and ambulatory surgery centers) owned by Cornerstone across 12 states.
- With funding commitments provided by KKR’s real estate and credit funds and Cornerstone, the JV is positioned to acquire more $B+ in real estate assets over the next few years.
- Additional financial terms of the JV and recapitalization transaction were not disclosed.