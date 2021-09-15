ChromaDex plunges despite plans to appeal court ruling in patent infringement case
Sep. 15, 2021
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) has lost ~21.0% in the pre-market despite its announcement over plans to appeal a court ruling issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in a patent infringement lawsuit against Elysium Health.
- The company licenses two patents from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, giving it exclusive rights to the NAD precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR) commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
- Niagen has regulatory backing from the authorities in the FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia, the company insists.
- “ChromaDex retains a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio for nicotinamide riboside,” the company said in a statement.
- A separate lawsuit filed by the ChromaDex (CDXC) against Elysium in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California is expected to go into trial on September 21.
The outcome of ongoing litigation with Elysium “could materially harm our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows,” the company warned investors in its latest 10-Q filing.