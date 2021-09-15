Immunovant appoints Renee Barnett as CFO

Sep. 15, 2021 7:37 AM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) appoints Renee Barnett, as CFO, effective October 4, 2021.

  • Ms. Barnett holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Physics from DePauw University.

  • Most recently, Ms. Barnett served in a variety of executive-leadership functions at AbleTo, Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare service provider focused on virtual delivery of behavioral healthcare
  • Ms. Barnett joins Immunovant as the company prepares to initiate a pivotal trial in myasthenia gravis (MG) as well as reinitiate its programs in thyroid eye disease (TED) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.