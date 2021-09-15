Immunovant appoints Renee Barnett as CFO
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) appoints Renee Barnett, as CFO, effective October 4, 2021.
Ms. Barnett holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Physics from DePauw University.
- Most recently, Ms. Barnett served in a variety of executive-leadership functions at AbleTo, Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare service provider focused on virtual delivery of behavioral healthcare
- Ms. Barnett joins Immunovant as the company prepares to initiate a pivotal trial in myasthenia gravis (MG) as well as reinitiate its programs in thyroid eye disease (TED) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA)