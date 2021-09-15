Red Rock Resorts rallies after attracting bull call from Wells Fargo on strong cash flow upside

Sep. 15, 2021 7:36 AM ETRed Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Wells Fargo starts off coverage of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) with an Overweight rating and price target of $62.
  • The firm says its positive view on RRR is based the recent EBITDA margin uplift that should prove largely sustainable, a $4 per share value for the Durango parcel development and some optionality for the company in building out its valuable land bank. RRR is also considered a pure play on the highly attractive Las Vegas Locals regional gaming market, which should benefit from strong growth and high flow-through. RRR is also noted to have a vastly improved free cash flow profile with an attractive yield of ~9.1% on 2023 free cash flow.
  • "After a period of distractions, and emerging from the pandemic with a streamlined cost structure ($200MM+ in COVID-19 related cost savings), we see RRR reverting to the tried and true Station Casinos playbook: drive strong free cash flow, grow LV Locals revenue at existing properties, and use its land bank to expand with the market and develop new casino properties."
  • Shares of Red Rock Resorts (RRR) are up 3.07% premarket to $46.00.
