Oragenics initiates COVID-19 vaccine hamster challenge study
Sep. 15, 2021 Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN)
- Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) announces the initiation of a study to evaluate the immunogenicity and viral load reduction impact of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in a hamster challenge study.
- The study looks to provide data for several vaccine formulations, using adjuvants specific for both intranasal and intramuscular routes of administration.
- The study is being conducted by the company’s Canadian collaborator with results expected in November.
- The company believes that the results from the hamster study will further the development strategy for Terra CoV-2.
- It also said that the findings from a second preclinical study will be a part of its Investigational New Drug filing to the U.S. FDA, expected to be made in the first quarter of 2022.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.