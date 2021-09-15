Oragenics initiates COVID-19 vaccine hamster challenge study

  • Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) announces the initiation of a study to evaluate the immunogenicity and viral load reduction impact of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in a hamster challenge study.
  • The study looks to provide data for several vaccine formulations, using adjuvants specific for both intranasal and intramuscular routes of administration.
  • The study is being conducted by the company’s Canadian collaborator with results expected in November.
  • The company believes that the results from the hamster study will further the development strategy for Terra CoV-2.
  • It also said that the findings from a second preclinical study will be a part of its Investigational New Drug filing to the U.S. FDA, expected to be made in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
