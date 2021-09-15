FDA grants BeiGene's Brukinsa accelerated approval in marginal zone lymphoma

Sep. 15, 2021 7:44 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Laboratory blood bottle, glass slide with blood smear, hematology test, stethoscope lying on note with printed text hematological diagnosis of Non Hodgkin lymphoma
Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) has received accelerated approval from the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.
  • BGNE shares up 3% premarket at $380.01.
  • This accelerated approval is based on overall response rate from two single-arm clinical trials. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
  • The recommended dose of is either 160 mg twice daily or 320 mg once daily, taken orally with or without food.
  • MZL is classified as a group of slow-growing, non-Hodgkin’s B-cell lymphomas.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.