FDA grants BeiGene's Brukinsa accelerated approval in marginal zone lymphoma
Sep. 15, 2021 7:44 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) has received accelerated approval from the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.
- BGNE shares up 3% premarket at $380.01.
- This accelerated approval is based on overall response rate from two single-arm clinical trials. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
- The recommended dose of is either 160 mg twice daily or 320 mg once daily, taken orally with or without food.
- MZL is classified as a group of slow-growing, non-Hodgkin’s B-cell lymphomas.