Chipotle attracts price target boost from Argus as brand continues to strengthen
Sep. 15, 2021 7:46 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Argus lifts its price target on Buy-rated Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to $2,110 from $1,950.
- Analyst John Staszak: "We think that Chipotle has a healthy balance sheet ($1.7 billion in liquidity in 2Q21) along with robust mobile ordering and delivery platforms that will help it to recover as the economy reopens. While some consumers may be put off by Chipotle's relatively high prices, we expect its strong brand to continue to attract customers."
- Argus also has a long-term rating on CMG of Buy on confidence that the chain can achieve its long-term goals of mid-single-digit comps, high single-digit revenue growth and mid-teens operating margins.
- Last week, Cowen lifted its price target on Chipotle (CMG) to $2,250 and called the stock its 2021 Best Idea pick.