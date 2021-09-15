Donnelley Financial Solutions redeems 8.250% senior notes due 2024

Sep. 15, 2021 7:54 AM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to redeem all of its outstanding all of the outstanding $223M aggregate principal amount of 8.250% senior notes due 2024 on October 15, 2021.
  • The redemption price for the Notes will be 102.063% of outstanding principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • The Company intends to fund the redemption with a $200M draw on the delayed draw term a loan facility available under its credit agreement and cash on its balance sheet
  • At current interest rates, the expected annualized interest savings on the refinancing is approximately $14 million," said David A. Gardella, executive VP and CFO.
