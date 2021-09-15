FDA grants Fast Track tag for investigation of BBP-418 in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy

Sep. 15, 2021 7:55 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Muscular Dystrophy Handwritten With Blue Marker
IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announces that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of BBP-418 as a treatment option for Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2i (LGMD2i).
  • Shares up 2.6% premarket at $50.
  • Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
  • If the development program is successful, BBP-418 could be the first approved therapy for the treatment of LGMD2i.
  • Twelve of BBIO's programs are in the clinic and two have received FDA approval.
  • Clinical trials to verify the safety and efficacy of BBP-418 are ongoing.
