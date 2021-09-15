Uranium Royalty adds spot purchases of another 300K pounds of U3O8
Sep. 15, 2021 7:52 AM ETUranium Royalty Corp. (UROY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) +4.6% pre-market after entering into contracts for three additional spot purchases totaling 300K lbs. of U3O8 at an average cost of $38.17/lb.
- Uranium Royalty says it will hold a physical inventory of more than 648K lbs. of U3O8 at a weighted average cost of $33.10/lb.; yesterday's Trade Tech daily spot price hit $45/lb.
- The company says it will "make periodic purchases of physical uranium to provide attractive commodity price exposure to shareholders, especially in these early stages of a bull market in uranium."
- Uranium Royalty shares have rocketed to all-time highs as uranium futures prices have surged 40% in less than a month.