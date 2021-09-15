Crocs moves higher after investor event and guidance update impresses

Sep. 15, 2021 7:54 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • Loop Capital Loop Capital increases its price target of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) after taking in yesterday's investor event.
  • Analyst Laura Champine says the headline from the company presentation was the expectation to reach $5B in revenue by 2026, which she notes implies a 17% compound annual growth rate. Champine hikes her long-term CAGR estimated to 16% from 12.5% based on confidence in the brand.
  • Crocs' current valuation of 18X forward earnings is called attractive based on management's color on the growth track.
  • Other analysts are also out with positive notes backing their Buy-equivalent ratings on CROX.
  • Shares of Crocs (CROX) are up 1.05% premarket to follow on yesterday's 8.47% gain when the investor day event dazzled.
