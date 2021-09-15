LiveXLive plans rebranding to "LiveOne", to spin-out its pay-per-view business as separate public entity
Sep. 15, 2021 7:54 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- As part of an overall rebranding of the company and its business units, LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) plans to change its name to "LiveOne" and also expects to change its Nasdaq trading symbol to "LVO" in the upcoming weeks.
- "LiveOne" builds upon the brand heritage created by the founder of Westwood One and PodcastOne, which was acquired by LiveXLive in July 2020.
- Also, the company intends to spin-out its existing pay-per-view business as a separate public company and its plan to distribute a portion of the new company's equity to LiveXLive's stockholders which is seen taking place by Mar.31, 2022.
- In individual business, LiveXLive's music subscription business, Slacker, will be branded as "SlackerOne", pay-per-view business as "PPVOne", live music business, React Presents, will be branded as "ReactOne", merchandising business, CPS, will be branded as "PersonalizedMerchOne" and original content business will be branded as "StudioOne".
- Shares trading 2.2% up premarket