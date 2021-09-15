China warns banks Evergrande won't pay intertest due next week - Bloomberg
Sep. 15, 2021
- China's major banks have been notified by the country's housing authority that China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) won't be able to pay interest on loans that's due Sept. 20, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The real estate company is also expected to miss a principal payment on at least one loan next week, according to a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said.
- The developer is still in talks for potential extensions or loan rollovers, according to the report, but with the company holding more than $300B of liabilities, Chinese authorities are also setting the stage for a debt restructuring.
- S&P Global Ratings cuts Evergrande's credit rating further into junk, to CC from CCC, as the real estate company's liquidity appear to be depleted.
- "As such, we believe nonpayment risk is extremely high and could ultimately lead to debt restructuring--meaning a default scenario is a virtual certainty," S&P Global said in its release.
- Two of Evergrande's subsidiaries have failed to pay 934M yuan on wealth products to retail investors. Its inability to meet its obligations has sparked protests by homebuyers, retail investors, and some of its own employees across China, Bloomberg reported.
- S&P followed Fitch Ratings, which cut Evergrande's long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings to CC from CCC on Sept. 7.
- "We believe credit risk is high given tight liquidity, declining contracted sales, pressure to address delayed payments to suppliers and contractors, and limited progress on asset disposals," Fitch said at the time.
- While banks and other financial institutions hold some 572B yuan of Evergrande's borrowings, they may also have exposure to the company's suppliers, that are owed 667B yuan for goods and services, Fitch said.
